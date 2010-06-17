Eminem Speaks On The Future of “Slim Shady”

It seems like whenever a rapper raps with motivation they are dubbed as “emo” and since the release of “Not Afraid” many are believing that Eminem has laid his alter ego, Slim Shady, to rest.

The rapper, on the other hand, tends to think a bit different and tells The New York Times that his chainsaw-wielding, murderous other side is far from being over, it’s just on pause for now.

Speaking on the upcoming album, Recovery, the rapper stated that the record called on for a completely different direction which couldn’t be led by Shady.

“…I don’t think the subjects on this record call for, you know, bring the chainsaws and axes out and murder everyone on this record. There was so much stuff like that off the last record that I felt like I was starting to run it into the ground. I think consciously I went in a different direction with this record.”

Putting it simply for those that are curious if Marshall Mathers III has gone all emotional and will only inspire from her on out, Em gives a few words.