HAAN?!? French Montana Wins Chris Paul’s Celebrity Bowling Invitational [Photos]

Within the last year, French Montana has morphed into a pop culture entity surprising everyone. Instead of chasing after the next reality star to schmang, the Mac with the cheese is using his hidden talents to get press, and for his next trick, he’s claiming king at Chris Paul’s PBA Celebrity Bowling Invitational.

Complex learned that ESPN opted not to show the equally struggling New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers faceoff in a pre-Super Bowl sporting event and the move proved to be way more entertaining. CP3’s annual celebrity bowling invitational teams up unlikely stars to showcase their glory or gutter balls for the greater good of charity. A gleeful Frenchie took to his Instagram account to tell the world how it’s supposed to go down.

“It’s all in the wrist !! Shout out to all the professionals that came out !! I won doe juheard !! I told @cp3,” he said alongside his partner, pro bowler Ronnie Rusell. And while Chris Paul’s PBA Celebrity Bowling Invitational has been gaining popularity in just its sixth year, there was a little more to ESPN’s decision to nix the NBA game that, 10 years ago, would have set off any Super Bowl party in the greatest way possible.

According to Bowling Digital, New York Post reporter Marc Berman wrote: “The Knicks’ scheduled nationally televised games are falling like bowling pins. A matinée clash with the (Los Angeles) Lakers on Super Bowl Sunday on ESPN was pulled by the network — not for another NBA showdown — but for a celebrity bowling event, an NBA source told The Post.

If you’re a fan of either squad, tough split. Check out French Montana’s formidable bowling posture (not really) below and on the next pages. Nick Cannon and Terrell Owens were there too.

