The Struggle Files: Former Power Ranger Arrested For Killing Roommate With A Sword

For all the campiness the childhood ninja Power Rangers TV shows implored, its actors still had to be versatile in martial arts skills. Ricardo Medina, Jr., who portrayed the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger on Power Rangers Wild Force in 2002 and voiced the character of Deker on Power Rangers Samurai in 2012-13, apparently still adhered the codes of the Mighty Morphin ways because he allegedly used a sword to fatally settle a dispute with his roommate on Saturday, January 30.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the incident occurred in the Californian city of Palmdale shortly after 4 p.m. at a house in the 38000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road.

It is said that the 37-year-old Medina retreated from an argument with his roommate, Joshua Sutter, to a room where his girlfriend was in. Sutter followed only to be met with the cold blade of a sword Medina kept by the door piercing his abdomen. Afterwards, Medina called 911 and cooperated with authorities during their investigation. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked at the Palmdale Sheriff’s office with a bail set at $1 million.

Medina’s agent, Gar Lester told the LA Times how surprised he was at the allegations saying, “He’s been my friend and client for 12 years and he’s a great guy,” Lester said Sunday. “He’s great to his dog, he’s great to his people. He’s really a super person.”

—

Photo: Dimitri Halkidis/WENN, Nick Toons