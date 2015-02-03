Drake, Wiz Khalifa, Iggy Azalea, & More Read Mean Tweets On Kimmel [VIDEO]

Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! reintroduced its one-sided session of the dozens in the latest “Mean Tweets” segment.

With the Grammys set to invade Los Angeles on Sunday (February 8), it was only right to invite an array of musicians to read slanderous messages written about them on the web. The likes of Drake, Wiz Khalifa, Iggy Azalea, Childish Gambino, Katy Perry, Hiam, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Pitbull and many more make appearances.

Peep the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube