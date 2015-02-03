Take Beyoncé’s Vegan Challenge With New Home Delivery Meal Service

Here’s your chance to get flawless. Beyoncé partnered up with her personal trainer and exercise physiologist Marco Borges, to launch the 22 Days Nutrition plant-based home delivery meal service.

Via HuffPost:

The service offers three meal plans, where you can sign up to receive anywhere from one to three meals a day for 22 days delivered to your door each week. A full three-meals-a-day package will cost you a total of $629.79, including shipping of $19.95. According to the website, all of the meals are gluten-free, soy-free and organic. Each meal is “a perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat with limited salt and sugar.”

“I am so grateful that I took the challenge and credit Marco with leading by example,” said Beyoncé to PRNewswire. “He is the most energetic person I know and it’s all because of his decision to live a healthy lifestyle. He came up with a great program to get people motivated to make better nutritional choices. All you have to do is try. If I can do it, anyone can.”

Back in December of 2013, both Beyoncé and hubby Jay Z adopted the plant-based diet for 22 days (considering it takes 21 days to make/break habit). For more information on the meal service and its packages, visit HERE.

Are you up for noshing on plants for the next few weeks?

—

Photo: YouTube