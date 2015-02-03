Raekwon Weighs In On Iggy Azalea: “She Got Talent”

Peter Bailey’s vlog series continues with Raekwon in North Miami, where the Wu-Tang legend weighs in on hip-hop’s role in shattering barriers and the controversy surrounding Iggy Azalea.

“We’re paving a way for everybody to express themselves through the art form of music and the culture we live amongst. All I can say in that situation is that she’s doing what she wants to do. She was able to take it from somewhere so far away where she was at to here. Nobody’s going to ever want to give that up. She’s a white girl, pretty and she got talent, and you’re going to have people ridicule that because, you know, she’s from Australia […] music is for whoever knows how to make it.”

Watch the whole thing, below. Does Raekwon make a point, or is he not saying enough to fully back up his sentiments? Sound off in the comments.

—

Photo: Youtube