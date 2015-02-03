The Nike Dunk SB “De La Soul” Is Back, Sort Of [Photos]

De La Soul got in the game early with the exclusive Nikes way back in 2005 and the Long Island trio has re-upped with a new pair of SB Dunks. Back in lo and high top models, they actually flip the original release.

Both pairs of the “De La Soul” Dunk SBs are being retroed, but like the “Diamond,” they’re not releasing in their original forms. The high-top has been converted into a low-top and the low-top is now a high-top—Nike SB doesn’t want to dilute the potency of the original release. “Doing retros and bringing them back is cool, but to flip them around is cool because the old ones you had are always going to be the old ones,” says Nike SB Footwear Design Director Shawn Carboy. “It allows the old ones to stay special and stay unique, and then the new ones keep it fresh.”

And, to keep that resale value chunky. You know what it is.

The Nike Dunk High Premium SB “De La Soul” will drop February 12 in the U.S. and worldwide the next day for $150. The Lo version arrives on May 16 worldwide for $135. Good hunting.

Check out detailed images of the new Nike SB Dunks in High and Lo on the following pages.

