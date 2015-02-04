CLOSE
HomeNews

Run The Jewels Get Kids’ Perspective On Drug Use & More [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

While in Atlanta, Run The Jewels had some good old fashioned barbershop talk… with children.

Mass Appeal had the cameras rolling as Killer Mike and El-P had an intelligent conversation about the likelihood of having the first-ever woman President of the United States, marijuana use, and more.

While the clips opens up the floor for the duo to display their dry humor, it’s actually dope to hear kids’ thoughts on the aforementioned topics and then some.

Peep the footage below.

Photo: YouTube

El-P , Run The Jewels

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close