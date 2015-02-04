Run The Jewels Get Kids’ Perspective On Drug Use & More [VIDEO]

While in Atlanta, Run The Jewels had some good old fashioned barbershop talk… with children.

Mass Appeal had the cameras rolling as Killer Mike and El-P had an intelligent conversation about the likelihood of having the first-ever woman President of the United States, marijuana use, and more.

While the clips opens up the floor for the duo to display their dry humor, it’s actually dope to hear kids’ thoughts on the aforementioned topics and then some.

Peep the footage below.

Photo: YouTube