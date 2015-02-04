Kanye West & Big Sean Discuss The Potential Impact Of “Blessings (Remix)” [VIDEO]

Big Sean wasted no time doubling his “Blessings” by releasing the Kanye West-powered remix to his new single. The decision not to allow the original any breathing room was a calculated move, as evidenced from the footage where the two G.O.O.D. Music flag bearers discussed its recording process.

“You a big artist now,” an inspired Kanye explains to Sean, revealing that he can still be an educator in the studio. “‘I Don’t F**k With U’ is only going to get bigger now if you drop this we you, and Drake–and me,” he said with a smirk, resulting in laughter all across the room. “N****s will just be salivating over ‘the Sean sh*t. Everything happens for a reason. This sh*t is lining up beautifully; synergy man! You’re on God’s path and only success can happen to you now.”

An observing Pusha T agreed, telling the Detroit MC, “You have joints that’ll immediately make people say, ‘I’m going to get that sh*t’.”

That is the perception going into what is Sean’s third solo studio album, Dark Sky Paradise. Diehard fans who have their utmost faith in Sean can pre-order the album right this minute. For all you others, check out Yeezy, Sean Don and King Push discuss the “Blessings (Remix)” becoming a potential smash in the video down below.

Via REVOLT

Photo: REVOLT