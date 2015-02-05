Kanye West To Perform At 1st Annual Roc City Classic In NYC

Roc Nation is making its presence felt during NBA All-Star Weekend. Kanye West is headlining the 1st Annual Roc City Classic, which will also feature Roc Nation Sports client Kevin Durant, on Thursday, February 12.

The concert will be going down in NYC’s Flatiron District and tickets are free.

This event is free, but ticketed. For information on how to enter for a chance to win tickets from Roc Nation, Power 105, or event sponsors, please see below: To find out how to win tickets from Roc Nation, visit RocNation.com and follow Roc Nation on social media at @RocNation. Tune in daily to Power 105.1 or visit power1051fm.com for a chance to win tickets from Power 105. On your mobile phone, text “BOLDMOVE” to 95577 for a chance to win tickets from presenting partner Sparkling ICE. Enter for a chance to win tickets to the event, courtesy of HTC, coming soon.

Previously, the New York Post reported that Roc Nation Sports was in negotiations with Rihanna to have her perform at a public concert. No word on whether or not Yeezy was the replacement or if Rihanna will make an appearance, too.

Considering the video for “FourFiveSeconds” featuring Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney just dropped, we’d bet on it.

—

Photo: WENN.com