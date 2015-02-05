CLOSE
Danny Brown Spits Heat On Fresh Off The Boat Theme Song | Wired Tracks 2.5.15 [LISTEN]

Eddie Huang, a restauranteur, chef, sneaker connoisseur, and all-around jack of all trades, is the inspiration behind the new ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.

Episode one premiered last night (February 4), and much to our surprise, the theme song features Danny Brown. The full version of the theme song dropped earlier today and can be heard below in Wired Tracks, where you’ll also find material by Problem, Project Pat and Tree out of Chicago.

https://soundcloud.com/salva/compton-prod-by-salva

Problem – “Compton”

Project Pat ft. Bankroll Fresh – “Goon’d Up”

Tree – “Look At Me”

Dro Fe – “The Circle”

