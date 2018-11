The world won’t see a free Gucci Mane until 2016. With a mound of tracks in the stash, rest assured that the Atlanta rapper will continue to flood the Internets with new material like “Heart Attack.”

Young Thug plays the wing, providing the chorus and a guest verse as Guwop spits his slick street savvy bars. Zaytoven handles the production.

“Heart Attack” will appear on Gucci’s forthcoming Brick Factory 3 album. Stream it below.

—

Photo: Instagram