The combination of horns and bouncy percussion that fueled Beyoncé’s 2003 debut single “Crazy In Love” are nowhere to be found on this eerie remake.

The version appears on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack and was created by the songstress and singer-songwriter BOOTS, who wrote and produced a bevy of tracks on 2013’s Beyoncé.

Fifty Shades of Grey hits theaters on February 13. Stream “Crazy In Love” below.

Photo: C.Smith/ WENN.com