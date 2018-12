Drake is a student of the game — battle rap included.

The OVO rapper has a hand in King Of The Dot (KOTD)’s Blackout 5, a rap battle event based in his native Toronto. Last night, he appeared at the official press conference at the Eaton Chelsea hotel.

Cop tickets for the PPV here. Hear Drake speak about Blackout 5, commit to donate $10K to the winner, and more in the clip below.

Spotted at HHNM

—

Photo: YouTube