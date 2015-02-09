Kanye West Performs “Only One” At 2015 GRAMMY Awards [VIDEO]

The 57th annual GRAMMY Awards are underway, and Kanye West has already given one of two scheduled performances. First up was his heartfelt track “Only One.”

Written from the perspective of the late Donda West, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper passionately sang lyrics about his daughter, North West, by his lonesome. His choice of ensemble — a cranberry velour suit and his newly unveiled adidas — is also worth noting.

Peep West’s performance below.

Photo: YouTube