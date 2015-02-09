Kendrick Lamar’s “i” Wins Big At 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards

The biggest night in music has passed, but not without a few raised eyebrows and some celebratory wins to boot.

Focusing on the rap categories (because that’s what we’re all here for, right?), Kendrick Lamar finally earned praises from the GRAMMYS following numerous snubs in 2014. His uplifting, Isley Brothers-sampling record “i” earned the Best Rap Performance — defeating Eminem, Drake, and Childish Gambino in the process. The MC also nabbed the Best Rap Song award.

As MTV noted, it appears that Lamar and his TDE brethren, including fellow GRAMMY nominee ScHoolboy Q, boycotted this year’s awards show.

It’s unclear if TDE officially boycotted this year’s GRAMMYS, though a recent tweet from ScHoolboy reveals why he’s been quiet as of late. “Been in my cave gettin tHis album ready…….. Jus relax, da grooviest crip workin….. Bye,”

Singer-songwriter Sam Smith also had a major night, picking up four awards, which was more than any nominee of the night.

Beck also surprised most viewers, winning the coveted Album of the Year award over the likes of Beyoncé, Pharrell, Ed Sheeran, and Sam Smith.

That, of course, didn’t register well with Kanye West. Queen Bey and her hubby Jay Z did nab Best R&B Songs and Best R&B Performance awards, and a the former scored a Best Surround Sound Album award for Beyoncé.

Eminem and Pharrell made the rap cypher complete, winning the Best Rap Album and Best Urban Contemporary Album awards, respectively.

Photo: YouTube