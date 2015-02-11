Kanye West and Taylor Swift Recording Together, Yeezys For Everyone [Photos]

Kanye West is talking again, and the quotables are flowing. Yeezy called in to Ryan Seacrest’s On Air With Ryan radio show and the topics covered included new music and adidas Yeezys.

One big musical take away is that West is down to collaborate with…wait for it…Taylor Swift. Whatever yo, he did also speak his now infamous Grammy rant.

“When I said that thing about respect artistry, I think it came off the wrong way and that was a mis-wording on my part,” said Yeezy.

“When I said that thing about respect artistry, I think it came off the wrong way and that was a mis-wording on my part.” —@kanyewest — On Air/Ryan Seacrest (@OnAirWithRyan) February 11, 2015

Sounds like sorry, not sorry.

But anyway, West insists that there will be enough adidas Yeezy Boosts made for anyone who wants a pair to get a pair. So please, no need to step to a teenager and administer the jux.

“I know you can run up on this 14-year-old kid and take his Yeezys but just be patient because we’ll make more Yeezys,” West told Seacrest.

Yeah, we’re waiting for the full audio to drop, too. Check out more quotes (the Super Bowl analogy is glorious) on the following pages and listen to the full interview below.

“How can the American dream be about a foreign car?” — @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/3XVj5JwGRY — On Air/Ryan Seacrest (@OnAirWithRyan) February 11, 2015

—

Photo: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »