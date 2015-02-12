Watch The Kanye West Yeezy Boost Commercial [VIDEO]

The hype surrounding Kanye West’s forthcoming adidas Originals shoe, the Yeezy 750 Boost, is reaching a fever pitch. Check out a leaked commercial touting West’s new high-end sneaker.

Here’s what we heard most recently:

The Yeezy 750 Boost will be released on February 14 but it won’t available globally until February 28.

A pair will cost you a pricey $350.

Per West’s interview with Ryan Seacrest, only 9,000 are being sold, to start.

The upper is high quality suede, so we wouldn’t recommend wearing those bad boys in the rain.

Watch the spot below, check out official images on the following pages.

—

Photo: YouTube

