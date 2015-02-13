Casey Veggies Talks New Album, Potential Collabs, & More [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop Wired returns with some youthful energy in the latest installment of Games Rappers Play featuring Inglewood rapper Casey Veggies.

The game of choice, checkers, facilitated a conversation with Veggies that touched on his upcoming album, which The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God revealed to be titled Live & Grow. Though the Roc Nation spitter was mum on specific details about the project, he did reveal that he wants the project to speak to the youth.

Veggies also discussed “The Boy,” a Hit-Boy, Rey Reel, and Hazebanga-produced track that released last summer and was rumored to feature Drake at one time.

He talks about the project, clarifies the Drake rumors, and even mentions Jay Z in the footage above.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired