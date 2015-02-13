CLOSE
HomeNews

Watch The adidas Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 Fashion Show [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Now you can watch the adidas Originals and Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 fashion show that had the Internets going nuts. 

It didn’t seem to faze Beyonce who stayed on point even with North West throwing a tantrum, though.

For Autumn/Winter 2015, Kanye West and adidas Originals will unveil a bold new proposition: YEEZY SEASON 1, a collection of apparel and footwear that cherishes universality and timelessness. Described by West as the world’s first “solutions-based” clothing line, the individual pieces define a style that matches the relentless pace of contemporary lives.

Watch below.

Photo: WENN.com

adidas Originals , fashion , Kanye West

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close