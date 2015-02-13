Watch The adidas Originals x Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 Fashion Show [VIDEO]

Now you can watch the adidas Originals and Kanye West Yeezy Season 1 fashion show that had the Internets going nuts.
It didn’t seem to faze Beyonce who stayed on point even with North West throwing a tantrum, though.
For Autumn/Winter 2015, Kanye West and adidas Originals will unveil a bold new proposition: YEEZY SEASON 1, a collection of apparel and footwear that cherishes universality and timelessness. Described by West as the world’s first “solutions-based” clothing line, the individual pieces define a style that matches the relentless pace of contemporary lives.
Watch below.
—
Photo: WENN.com
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED