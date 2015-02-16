Blessed: The Embarrassingly Big Booty Women Of Drake’s Life [Photos]

“I’m with a girl whose ass is so big it’s partly embarrassin’,” spits Drake on “6PM In New York” off his latest If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late mixtape. That said, the Toronto rapper definitely has a type when it comes to the women in his life.

If you think he’s lying (yeah, he was caping for slim Rihanna, but that doesn’t change anything), check out Drake’s list of thick bodied muses on the following pages.

Starting with…

Maliah Michel

Drake took her from the pole to the “Find Your Love” video.

—

Photo: Instagram

