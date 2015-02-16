Amber Rose Ethers Khloé Kardashian On Twitter [Photos]

Trouble in the village? That appears to be the case, as Amber Rose and Khloé Kardashian trade jabs on Twitter.

The root of the discrepancy between the two began when Rose answered honestly when asked about Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s relationship during an interview with The Breakfast Club. “She’s a baby. She need to go to bed at 7 o’clock and relax,” she said.

Kardashian went to Twitter with her grievances, tweeting “‘I was a stripper since I was 15 years old,’ Amber Rose told Foxx. Please don’t worry about my sister who has a career & her sh*t together at ONLY 17.”

Rose replied in a fashion very consistent with her Philadelphia roots. “‘ll be that lil whore to support my family like ur older sister is a whore 2 support hers. We’re even,” she said.

