Hood By Air Debuts Men’s Thigh-Slit Dresses At NYFW [Photos]

Hood By Air, A$AP Rocky’s least favorite brand, managed to differentiate themselves from all other brands during New York Fashion Week by voraciously embracing gender-bending fabrics.

Shayne Oliver’s tenured fashion line has been pushing the limits for some time, and as Yahoo has learned at his recent Fall 2015: “Daddy” show, the boundaries have officially been broken.

For his fall/winter 2015 collection, Oliver included draped furs, plunging necklines, low-backs, and very high-slit dresses (think Anja Rubik at Met Gala or Angelina Jolie at the Oscars in 2013). Sounds like Hood by Air will be dressing a lot of actresses on the red carpet, perhaps? Probably not because the 27 year-old designer showed these looks for men, not women. Hood by Air is NYFW’s favorite gender-bending brand. And along with Oliver’s anything goes aesthetic, the designer always incorporates some outrageous performances on the catwalk; last season, he sent a model on crutches hobbling down the runway (how Derelicte!); before that, men in blonde weaves were sent twerkin’ down the runway for a hip-hop drag extravaganza. This season Oliver ditched the theatrics, and let these wild clothes speak for themselves.

Not to be outdone, Public School revealed that they would be offering a line of cashmere mini dresses for males come next autumn.

Photos: Hood By Air

