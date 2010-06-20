Suge Knight Suing Kanye West For 2005 Shooting, Pair Face-Off In New York

Suge Knight is going forward with an impending lawsuit against Kanye West after the former Death Row Records head says he was injured at a club where he performed.

As previously reported, Knight filed a million dollar lawsuit against West and the Shore Club, a Miami nightclub where Kanye performed after the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards.

According to the lawsuit Knight lost a valuable earring at the club before being shot in the femur during an altercation.

Knight also claims that he paid $200,000 in medical bills for his injury; a shattered femur, and lost an earring worth $135,000 because Ye and the Shore Club failed to have accurate security at the event.

The pair and their lawyers met at a New York office building Friday to discuss what happened that August night.

Their meeting lasted six hours and afterwards a disappointed Knight told the Associated Press that a resolution had not been reached.

“I figured I could sit him down, man to man, and get this resolved. I’m disappointed.”

He also adds that he doesn’t want Kanye to go to jail but wants him to take responsible for his actions.

“My whole thing is: I’m not here to put nobody behind bars, it’s time for more positive now.”

If Knight wins the million dollar lawsuit he’ll have to give a large portion of his settlement to the IRS after filing for bankruptcy in 2006.