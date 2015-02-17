Kanye West: “I’d Like To Be The Steve Jobs Of The Gap”

Following his NYFW presentation, Kanye West sat down with Style to discuss the story behind his Adidas Originals Collection, his “democratic” vision of fashion and one of his greatest aspirations in life.

Do you feel that it’s important to do the runway each time, every season? Just with the way that you’re talking about democracy and getting it into people’s hands, would you consider releasing it other times of year? We’ll have more injections. I eventually want it to be brick-and-mortar. One of my dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap. I’d like to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap.

Yeezy also spoke on his influence, called Kim Kardashian the body of all bodies and dubbed Ralph Lauren a god all before stating that “racism is a distraction to humanity.”

Also, Jean Touitou (French creative who used n-word) is as humane as they come, this according to ‘Ye.

Photo: WENN