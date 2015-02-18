Thirst Trap Back: Amber Rose Goes To Carnival In Trinidad [Photos]

Amber Rose set the Internets on fire after Khloe Kardashian came for her and she responded with some keen slander. Wiz Khalifa’s ex now returns to the ‘Gram by sharing her carnival outfit (she’s in Trinidad) and setting a thirst trap.

“Back to me killin the gram#TrinidadandTobagoCarnival,” read Rose’s caption. Self-awareness is important, y’all.

Oh there is video, too, on the flip (with more photos). Did we mention she made the front page of the Trinidad Daily Express?



—

Photo: Instagram

