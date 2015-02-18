CLOSE
Bobby Shmurda Connects w/ French Montana & Rowdy Rebel On “Right Now” [LISTEN]

Bobby Shmurda keeps his name hot on the streets by delivering a new track called “Right Now” as he continues to fight hefty criminal charges from behind bars.

The Brooklyn rapper is assisted by French Montana and his GS9 brethren Rowdy Rebel. The trio are fueled by thumping production that’s made for the club atmosphere.

Stream Shmurda’s “Right Now” record below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

https://soundcloud.com/thehiphophotspot/bobby-shmurda-ft-french-montana-rowdy-rebel-right-now

Photo: Instagram

Bobby Shmurda

