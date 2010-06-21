Gucci Mane x DJ Drama – “Mr. Zone 6” Mixtape [Download]

Looking to reclaim the streets after being locked down, Gucci Mane returns AGAIN with DJ Drama to rep his set to the fullest, releasing the mixtape Mr. Zone 6.

Going from his ability to jump back on the horse so fast, it’s like he never left in the first place.

With acts such as Bun B, Yo Gotti, along with the home team, 1017 Brick Squad, accompanying the rapper, La Flare is sure to light up the streets for yet another summer until he drops his next album The State vs. Radric Davis: The Appeal.

“Normal”

01. What Did You Expect

02. Its Goin Up (Feat. Bun B & Yo Gotti)

03. Normal

04. Georgia’s Most Wanted

05. You Know What It Is (Feat. Waka Flocka)

06. Mr. Zone 6

07. Rooftop

08. Koolin

09. Cowards And Soldiers

10. Dats My Life

11. Eastside Wassup

12. Stove Music (Feat. Waka Flocka & Yo Gotti)

13. Makin Love To The Money

14. Birthday Bash 15

15. Socialite

16. Long Money

Download here.