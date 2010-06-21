Gucci Mane x DJ Drama – “Mr. Zone 6” Mixtape [Download]

Looking to reclaim the streets after being locked down, Gucci Mane returns AGAIN with DJ Drama to rep his set to the fullest, releasing the mixtape Mr. Zone 6.
Going from his ability to jump back on the horse so fast, it’s like he never left in the first place.
With acts such as Bun B, Yo Gotti, along with the home team, 1017 Brick Squad, accompanying the rapper, La Flare is sure to light up the streets for yet another summer until he drops his next album The State vs. Radric Davis: The Appeal.
“Normal”
[Check after the jump to DOWNLOAD “Mr. Zone 6”]
01. What Did You Expect
02. Its Goin Up (Feat. Bun B & Yo Gotti)
03. Normal
04. Georgia’s Most Wanted
05. You Know What It Is (Feat. Waka Flocka)
06. Mr. Zone 6
07. Rooftop
08. Koolin
09. Cowards And Soldiers
10. Dats My Life
11. Eastside Wassup
12. Stove Music (Feat. Waka Flocka & Yo Gotti)
13. Makin Love To The Money
14. Birthday Bash 15
15. Socialite
16. Long Money
Download here.