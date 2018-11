Diddy, Kaleena and Dawn of Dirty Money are back with the remix video to their new single “Hello, Good Morning.”

The trio tacked on verses from Rick Ross and Nicki Minaj whose “Did I Kill The Queen?” line is the apparent source of Lil Kim’s ongoing beef with the rapper.

Check out Dirty Money and Diddy with his reported replacements for B.I.G. and the Queen Bee below.