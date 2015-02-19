Iggy Azalea Quits Twitter: “Love You All, Peace Out!”

So, Iggy Azalea has finally decided to quit. Twitter, that is. Sorta.

Upon returning from a tropical vacation to Hawaii, the rapper took to her personal account Wednesday night to voice her concerns about those “perverts” with cameras.

Following her tale of woe, Iggy –– afraid of turning bitter –– announced her hiatus from the “the ugliest reflection of man kind there is” aka the Internets.

But not without explaining herself to her loyal legion. See more tweets on the following page.

Think Iggy’s tirades will live on?

