The utter hilarity that is IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang! included Kid Cudi in last night’s show.

Host Scott Aukerman spoke with Cudder about concerts and shared his awkward go-to move for taking dates to the next level. Prince’s name came up during the latter part of the convo, which inspired Cudi, Aukerman, and Reggie Watts to do their best impression of the legendary artist.

Relive the moment in the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube