Delivert: Kanye West Gets Anointed By Ralph Lauren [Photos]

By now we all know that Kanye West is a big time Ralph Lauren Polo fan. Just ask Sway. Yeezy kicked it with the real Ralph Lauren backstage at the designer’s New York Fashion Week show this morning (Feb. 19), and the rapper was all smiles.

The official Ralph Lauren twitter account shared a pic of Ralph Lauren touching West’s cheek. Needless to say it looks like Yeezy hasn’t look that happy in months.

It IS Ralph, though! Check out more pics from the show on the flip.

—

Photo: Twitter

