Wiz Khalifa Claims Amber Rose Has Their Son Living Knee-Deep In Dog Sh*t [PHOTOS]

While Amber Rose is parading around Trinidad with no clothes on, Wiz Khalifa is back on the homefront continuing to paint her as an unfit parent.

His choice of watercolors this time out is a steaming hot pile of dog doo-doo because that’s what he’s saying their one-year-old son is being subjected to on the regular.

Wiz Khalifa will offer photo evidence Amber Rose’s home is too dirty and unsafe for their toddler — which is why Wiz wants to change their custody agreement. TMZ broke the story … Wiz is gearing up to demand an increase in the amount of time he gets with their 1-year-old son Sebastian — and we’re told these photos will be part of his case. One of the images shows dog poop strewn across a backyard patio. As we told you one of the complaints from Wiz’s camp is Amber’s dog eats its own feces and then licks Sebastian’s face. Other pics include a knife left out on a counter top and loose garbage in the yard. Amber hasn’t responded to calls for comment. She’s been kinda busy … much like Wiz.

Thumb through the picture gallery below to see ghastly housing conditions poor Sebastian is allegedly playing in. Make sure you digest your lunch first, though.

