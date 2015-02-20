Stream BADBADNOTGOOD & Ghostface Killah’s Sour Soul LP [LISTEN]

An audible blessing of a collaborative variety arrives today. Toronto Jazz trio BADBADNOTGOOD and Wu-Tang Clan’s own Ghostface Killah are streaming their Sour Soul album, guilt-free.

Twelve tracks deep, listeners are treated to a combination of BBNG’s lush instrumentation and Tony Stark’s colorful bars.

The earliest preview of the project, a Danny Brown-assisted track called “Six Degrees,” dropped mid-2014. Since then, the Internets have received a handful of records, which infer that the full product is damn good.

The elusive DOOM, Elzhi, and Chicago newcomer Tree are the other guest features.

Stream Sour Soul, due to release February 24, below. Pre-order it here.

Photo: YouTube