Amber Rose Claps Back At Kanye West [PHOTOS]

We all knew this was coming. Amber Rose finally got wind of Kanye West’s now famed “30 showers” comment, and decided to clap back on Twitter.

Amid a vacation in Trinidad, Rose tweeted “Wait 30 showers? But Kim let RayJ nut on her…. Never mind.” As if that weren’t enough, she tweeted West a trio of messages that insinuate her ability to ether him at all times.

“This is my moment to let the world know who u really are and the things you’ve done to me,” Rose wrote, before continuing “after all these years I never snitched on u and I don’t plan on starting now. We once loved each other so I won’t do u like that.”

Fortunately for West, Rose decided to end her tweets there. We’re sure there’s more to come. See the tweets after the jump.

Photo: Instagram

