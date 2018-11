Chris Brown and Tyga stopped by Hot 97 while in town for the “Between the Sheets” tour. The two discussed their upcoming Fan Of A Fan: The Album, an upcoming movie supporting the project, issues with Drake, and more.

Brown was candid in saying he doesn’t want to give the OVO rapper any more free promotion, while Tyga remained stern in his feelings toward his label mate being “fake.”

