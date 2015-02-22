Big Sean Says Ariana Grande Is His First Friend-Turned Girlfriend [VIDEO]

Big Sean has been a superstar rapper for some time now and even when he tries to hold a stable relationship, this thing called life tends to happens. On his upcoming third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise, the G.O.O.D. Music starting forward details his countless trysts with females along the way, but according to his recollection, Ariana Grande is different in every step of the way.

During The Real’s milestone 100th episode (which was just renewed for a second season), Sean Don dished out details of his high-profile relationship, calling it “great” to the all-female cast.

“We started out as friends, but that was the thing. It progressed from there, and that’s the first time I’ve ever been in a situation where we started as friends and it progressed, so that’s what it is.”

Unlike Ms. IDFWU, Sean claims that Grande has the hustler’s spirit that gets his attraction levels high.

“What I like in women is when they got drive and focus, you know what I mean? That’s what I like, I attach to, I appreciate, because I got drive, I got focus, too, and every day I’m like, you gotta get it.”

While out in Los Angeles for the Dark Sky Paradise listening, Big Sean went full PDA with a snapshot of a passionate kiss with the pop star and wrote, “Thankful for u @arianagrande! I love u. Thankful for the life I live…It’s confirmation that we can do anything we put our minds to as human beings. The world is yours!”

Don’t forget to order Big Sean’s Dark Sky Paradise (dropping Tuesday) on iTunes.

Photo: Instagram/Big Sean