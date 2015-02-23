French Montana & Jeremih Throw Lavish Party In “Bad B*tch” [VIDEO]

French Montana is no stranger to the lifestyle of the rich and famous, which can be seen in the visual for “Bad B*tch,” featuring Jeremih.

The Bronx rapper and Chicago crooner are accompanied by plenty of beautiful women, as they party in a lavish California mansion and a club. Travi$ Scott, DJ Khaled, and Lil’ Durk make cameo appearances.

Montana’s sophomore LP Mac & Cheese 4 is due to arrive later this year. Peep the clip for “Bad B*tch” below.

