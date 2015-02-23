Raekwon ft. French Montana & Busta Rhymes – “Wall To Wall” [LISTEN]

With anticipation for F.I.L.A. (Fly International Luxurious Art at peak levels, the legendary Raekwon returns, bearing a knocking track called “Wall To Wall,” featuring French Montana and Busta Rhymes.

This cut is definitely a New York City affair, as the Staten Island, Bronx, and Brooklyn wordsmiths connect to trade braggadocios verses. French delivers a singsongy chorus to complete the cypher.

If all goes as planned Raekwon’s F.I.L.A. project will arrive on April 28. Stream “Wall To Wall” below.

https://soundcloud.com/iceh2orecords/wall-to-wall-feat-french-montana-busta-rhymes

—

Photo: Instagram