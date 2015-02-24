Stream Chris Brown & Tyga’s Fan Of A Fan: The Album [LISTEN]

Chris Brown and Tyga bless their fans with the collaborative project, Fan of a Fan: The Album, today, amid a press run and the “Between The Sheets” tour.

The duo, and more importantly friends, created an LP that blends R&B and Hip-Hop influences, as proven by their energetic single “Ayo.” The LP dons 16 totat tracks, featuring T.I., ScHoolboy Q, Wale, Pusha T, 50 Cent, Ty Dolla $ign, Boosie Badazz, and more.

Stream Brown and Tyga’s Fan Of A Fan: The Album guilt-free below. Purchase it via iTunes.

