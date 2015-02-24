EXCLUSIVE: Big Sean Explains Putting His Actual Phone Number On Dark Sky Paradise

Big Sean stepped outside of usual self on his third studio album, Dark Sky Paradise, to deliver his most personal (and arguably best) body of work to date. How personal you may ask? The proof is in the lyrics on the album’s “Outro” when the G.O.O.D. Music golden child brazenly gave out his phone number, daring any and everyone to give him a holler at their own convenience.

At the close of a Los Angeles listening session for Dark Sky Paradise, the Detroit native laughed at the notion he had subscribed to a “Mike Jones cell phone savings plan” and offered up an explanation why he would give the average fan so much access to him.

“A lot of people say man, ‘You changed’ and all sorts of crazy sh*t. It’s hard to get in contact with you. I just sat up and said, ‘Let me make it easy,’ he tells Hip-Hop Wired.

Hammering home the authenticity, he clarifies the numeric lyric with, “That’s my real number. It’s for anybody who hears and wants to call me.”

During the duration of the album, Sean tackles plenty of weighty topics like the pressures of upholding an established persona (the Drake-featured “Blessings”) and falling out with longtime friends (“Win Some, Lose Some”). It’s self-reflection like this that will ensure fans stick with as they have done since his inception into the game.

You’ll have to listen and purchase Dark Sky Paradise on iTunes to get the full phone number, but when you do, good luck getting through to the star rapper. At press time, his voicemail is currently to the max and it’s likely his text messages have overloaded the storage data as well.

Photo: Instagram/Big Sean