Lyrica Anderson Drops Drake Ode, If You’re Remixing This It’s Too Late [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Drake’s record-breaking, decidedly R&B mixtape, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, set the stage for fans to happily redux the artwork, but it also allowed a very small window for an artist to tackle the harmonious chords. Singer/songwriter Lyrica Anderson was more than up for the challenge and she creates her own rendition of Drizzy’s smash LP with the cleverly titled, If You’re Remixing This It’s Too Late.

Using the template already set in place, Lyrica handpicks the best joints from Drake’s tape such as “Energy,” and “You & The 6” where on the latter, she reveals some of her own personal struggles (“I got the last name of a man I don’t even know”). The eight-track EP is a great introduction to the talented R&B artist who many have heard from–even if they were unaware of it.

Anderson got a huge look on the Beyoncé album by flexing her pen game on both “Drunk in Love” and “Jealous.” She’s also worked with Wiz Khalifa, Tinashe, Jeezy, Ty Dolla $ign–oh hell you get to get the picture. But according to Rap-Up, she’s actually been in the studio with Drake himself.

It’s obvious the inspiration has transcended into her music. Stream and download If You’re Remixing This It’s Too Late down below and follow Lyrica Anderson on Instagram.

—

Photo: Instagram / Lyrica Anderson