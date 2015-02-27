Kanye West Formally Apologizes To Beck & Bruno Mars

Kanye West’s name has been on the tip of our tongues for over two weeks strong. After being brought to tears while speaking with BBC 1’s Zane Lowe, the superstar took to Twitter to right a wrong, apologizing to Beck for his now Grammy stunt.

For context, West objected to the musician winning the Album of the Year award over Beyoncé, though he didn’t take the microphone a la the infamous Taylor Swift moment.

The Chicago native has openly spoke on why he felt it necessary to take a stance, but he’s apparently had a change of heart.

“I would like to publicly apologize to Beck, I’m sorry Beck,” West tweeted. The rapper would continue his string of apologies, mentioning pop star Bruno Mars, who he admittedly “used to hate on.”

West also asked if Mars would be willing to collaborated on a track he produced alongside Diddy and 88-Keys. By the language used, it sounds like it’s a record that could appear on his highly anticipate album.

