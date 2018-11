The recent string of Kanye West performances infers that another major release in coming (an album, hopefully). Continuing his European run, he performed “Only One” on Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan.

West’s time across the pond has been filled with highlights, including the world premiere of “All Day” at the 2015 Brit Awards, another convo with Zane Lowe and a tattoo session. Peep the rap star on Skavlan in the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube