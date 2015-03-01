Kanye West Announces New Album Title, Reveals Cover Art

Kanye West is getting better at this social media thing. Yeezy announced that the title of his new album will be So Help Me God.

West made the announcement via Twitter early this morning (Feb 28.) and also include wha we can assume is the album cover in the message. A couple of days ago, Yeezy took to Twitter to apologize to Bruno Mars and Beck.

With performances, the launch of the Yeezy Boost and a new album on the way, DONDA is staying busy in 2015.

Let us know what you think of the title in the comments.

—

Photo: BET