Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Share Pics Of New Son, Genesis Ali [PHOTOS]

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys took to Instagram to share photos of their newborn baby boy, Genesis Ali. The little lad is the couple’s second child and son together and Swizz Beatz fifth overall.

The R&B and soul singer and hip-hop producer (real name Kasseem Dean) posted images of their new child to Instagram Friday wishing blessings and love. Genesis Ali Dean was born Dec. 27, 2014. Keys and Dean have been married since 2010. Genesis Ali is their second child together, following their 4-year-old son Egypt Daoud. Dean has three other children from previous relationships.

