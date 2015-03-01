Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Hit Up CIAA Weekend, Bring Out Dej Loaf [Photos]

For those that don’t know, CIAA Weekend revolves around the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament that includes HBCU’s like Lincoln, Johnson C. Smith and Virginia Union. The weekend is an excuse to party and with so many young people in one place, Hip-Hop stars flock down to kick it with their clientele.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill were two such acts who made their way to Charlotte. The YMCMB Barbie made an appearance, and performed, at the Oasis Tent—in an Alexander McQueen dress—and brought out Detroit up and comer Def Loaf.

Check out photos and footage from the festivities below and on the following pages.

