Action Bronson Joined By Chance The Rapper On “Baby Blue” [LISTEN]

The ball of charisma we know to be Action Bronson (no pun intended) hasn’t delivered a disappointing release in the weeks prior to his Mr. Wonderful album releasing. This trend continues with “Baby Blue,” a Chance The Rapper-assisted record.

The track is once of the more highly anticipated collabs on Bronsolino’s major label debut. That said, it’s sort of surprising to see him play his Big Joker this early in the game.

In any case, Bronson and Chance unify to discuss woman who’ve done them wrong. Like Drake said so eloquently, “How about now?”

Bronson’s Mr. Wonderful drops on March 24.

—

Photo: Instagram