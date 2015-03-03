Wiz Khalifa Aims Subliminals At Amber Rose On Juicy J’s “For Everybody” [LISTEN]

Juicy J observes the game and, more often than not, shares his findings in the booth. That’s a perfect segue to explain “For Everybody,” a track dedicated to the veteran rapper’s experiences with groupies, gold diggers, and the like.

This tune arrives just weeks after the Juiceman blessed fans with the Blue Dream & Lean 2 mixtape. He receives assistance from his Taylor Gang brethren Wiz Khalifa and Atlanta-based singer-songwriters Rock City.

Wiz raps “I fell in love with a stripper/funny thing is I fell back outta love quicker.” Damn.

Stream Juicy J’s “For Everybody” below.

https://soundcloud.com/juicyjmp3/juicy-j-for-everybody-feat-wiz-khalifa-and-r-city

—

Photo: Instagram