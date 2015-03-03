Kid Cudi Returns With Heartfelt Track “love.” [LISTEN]

Kid Cudi delivers new music rather consistently, though his most recent LPs were better received by niche audiences than his first two Man On The Moon releases, which were more expansive in scope. His new track, “love.,” may signal a change.

Created during the Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon sessions, it’s produced by Cudder (Dot Da Genius provides the keys) and samples Ratatat’s “Sunblocks.” The record, in essence, feels like some of the rapper’s early work. But it’s Cudi’s polished vocals and sharp production that display how far he’s come as an artist.

Cudi recently announced plans to reconnect with A-Trak, Emile Haynie, and Plain Pat to make magic once again on his forthcoming Man On the Moon III album, due to release later this year.

Stream “love.” below.

